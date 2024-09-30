ProShare Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

