ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,339,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,176,000 after buying an additional 122,015 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in AECOM by 15.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 235,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Up 0.0 %

ACM stock opened at $103.23 on Monday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -977.78%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.