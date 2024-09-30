ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after buying an additional 566,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,111,000 after buying an additional 500,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its stake in US Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,050,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of USFD opened at $60.16 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

