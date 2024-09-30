ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.59

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.59 and last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 37495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.83.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

