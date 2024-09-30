ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.88

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.88 and last traded at $106.78, with a volume of 529036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.56.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.67.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 171,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.