ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.77

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.77 and last traded at $81.71, with a volume of 31246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

