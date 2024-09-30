Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.90

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 768054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.

