Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 5,740 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DYN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,594.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,594.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,929.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,304 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.