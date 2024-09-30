Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE AXL opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.99 million, a P/E ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.