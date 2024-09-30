Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,252 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,327,000 after acquiring an additional 121,701 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 804,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 173,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,620,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.