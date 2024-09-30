Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 183 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $19,978,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 70,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 77.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $87.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.50. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 230.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

