Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,731,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,753 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 303.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 429,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 323,438 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Price Performance

SBH opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.