Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,341 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Employers worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Employers by 983.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Performance

Employers stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.76%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities raised Employers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

