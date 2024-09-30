Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 4,055 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of PDF Solutions worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,543 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,723,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 253,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $31.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

