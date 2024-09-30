Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,337 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of American Assets Trust worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,688,000 after purchasing an additional 804,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $11,176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 161,396 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 633.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 143,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Price Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.30.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 150.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAT

About American Assets Trust

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.