Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,800,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,072,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,711,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,880,000 after purchasing an additional 321,296 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,424,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after buying an additional 71,652 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,093,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 327,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 0.1 %

SPNT opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.93. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 13.24%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

