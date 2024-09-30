Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,680 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $446.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

