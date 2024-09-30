Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HRMY opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.