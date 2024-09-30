Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Buckle by 67.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Price Performance

Buckle stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Buckle news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $36,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,949,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,622,407.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

