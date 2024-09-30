Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 845.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Steel by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WS opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

