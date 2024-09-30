Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Scholastic by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.49 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.