Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,287 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $253.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its 200-day moving average is $237.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

