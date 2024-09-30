Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,619 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,820,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $567,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $382.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $385.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

