Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,397 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $27.66 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

