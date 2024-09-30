Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of A10 Networks worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.11.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

