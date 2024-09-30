QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.67

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

QDM International Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 6.54.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes.

