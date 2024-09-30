QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.99 and last traded at $169.80. 1,207,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,184,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

