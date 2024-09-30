Quarry LP Sells 2,094 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Quarry LP decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 610.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 160,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $117.72 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $82.78.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.