Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.36

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.36 and last traded at C$35.36, with a volume of 146143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.81.

Get Quebecor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QBR.B

Quebecor Stock Up 1.1 %

About Quebecor

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.