RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. increased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. RB Global accounts for about 1.8% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of RB Global by 58.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RBA opened at $80.28 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. RB Global’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,485,898.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,263.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,485,898.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $3,720,043. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

