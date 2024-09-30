Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,152,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $60,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Realty Income by 76.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 1,460,884 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,843,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Realty Income by 63.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after buying an additional 1,010,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,076,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4 %

O stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.59.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

