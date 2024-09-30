Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,249 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $161.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

