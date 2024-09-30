Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD opened at $245.02 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $247.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.