Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,898 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,276 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,899,000 after buying an additional 368,383 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after acquiring an additional 293,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,559 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS GOVT opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.