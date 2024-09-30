Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,898 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,276 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,899,000 after buying an additional 368,383 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after acquiring an additional 293,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

