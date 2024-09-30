Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $107.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

