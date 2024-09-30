Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Richard Wait Sells 10,000 Shares

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wait sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total value of C$25,400.00.

Richard Wait also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Richard Wait sold 20,000 shares of Reitmans stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Richard Wait sold 23,800 shares of Reitmans stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$54,740.00.

Reitmans Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RET traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.27. 22,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,407. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. Reitmans Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Reitmans

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

