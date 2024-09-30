Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.77

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 1320133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
