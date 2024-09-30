RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in RTX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in RTX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research upped their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

