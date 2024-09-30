Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Sally Beauty worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 833,720 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 86,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:SBH opened at $13.42 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

