Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys 33,388 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.36 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.52.
View Our Latest Report on SBUX
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
