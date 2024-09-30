Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $102,604,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,421,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

