Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 5.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.11% of Medtronic worth $109,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.