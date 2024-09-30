Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.30

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 218226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,049.4% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 137,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.