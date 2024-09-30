Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $51.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.