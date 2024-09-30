Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Purchases $20,607.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.38 per share, for a total transaction of $20,607.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,296.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.27. 339,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.67. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 8.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

