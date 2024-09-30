Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.50

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 33196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Secom Trading Down 3.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

