Second Line Capital LLC Buys 1,896 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 357,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 86,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,292,421 shares of company stock valued at $954,612,818. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $79.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $641.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

