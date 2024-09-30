Sei Investments Co. Acquires 16,512 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 580.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,644,000 after buying an additional 4,701,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,742,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at $13,998,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

