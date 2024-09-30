Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,147 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $127.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $127.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.