Sei Investments Co. Acquires 26,232 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after buying an additional 99,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 527,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $171,943,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after acquiring an additional 398,549 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $110.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

